版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 12:03 BJT

MOVES-Standard Chartered appoints head of FX sales, America

July 29 Standard Chartered Bank named Paul Denslow as head of FX sales, America, and Brian Jennings as director of global corporate sales.

Denslow joins from HSBC and will report to Kate Lam, head of financial markets sales. Jennings previously worked with UBS Securities and IBM and will report to Thomas Kikis, head of global corporate sales, America.

Both roles were newly created, and are based in New York.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐