MOVES-Standard Chartered appoints head of FX sales, America

July 29 Standard Chartered Bank named Paul Denslow as head of FX sales, America, and Brian Jennings as director of global corporate sales.

Denslow joins from HSBC and will report to Kate Lam, head of financial markets sales. Jennings previously worked with UBS Securities and IBM and will report to Thomas Kikis, head of global corporate sales, America.

Both roles were newly created, and are based in New York.