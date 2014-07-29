MOVES-Standard Chartered appoints head of FX sales, America

Dish reports 6 pct fall in quarterly profit
May 1 Dish Network Corp reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the U.S. satellite TV provider added fewer-than-expected pay-TV subscribers.
July 29 Standard Chartered Bank named Paul Denslow as head of FX sales, America, and Brian Jennings as director of global corporate sales.
Denslow joins from HSBC and will report to Kate Lam, head of financial markets sales. Jennings previously worked with UBS Securities and IBM and will report to Thomas Kikis, head of global corporate sales, America.
Both roles were newly created, and are based in New York.
May 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a 73 percent fall in quarterly profit as it got fewer contracts for it rigs.
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.