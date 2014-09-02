MOVES-State Street names Keogh head of alternative investment solutions in Asia

Sept 2 State Street Corp, the world's second-largest standalone custody bank, said on Tuesday it appointed Bob Keogh as head of alternative investment solutions for the Asia Pacific region.

Based in Hong Kong, Keogh will handle hedge fund, private equity and real-estate businesses in the region.

Keogh was formerly based in Europe as a senior managing director for State Street's hedge fund services arm.

He joined State Street in 2012 from Goldman Sachs Group Inc after its acquisition of Goldman Sachs Administration Services.