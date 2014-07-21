MOVES-State Street names head of Asia Pacific sector solutions

July 21 U.S.-based State Street Corp said it named Kevin Wong as head of sector solutions for the Asia Pacific region.

Wong replaces Chris Taylor, who was appointed head of State Street's global services and global markets businesses in Australia.

Wong joins from Citibank where he was the manager for securities and fund services business in China.

Based in Hong Kong, Wong will report to Wai-Kwong Seck, head of State Street's Asia-Pacific global services and global markets businesses, the company said.