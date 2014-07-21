MOVES-State Street names head of Asia Pacific sector solutions

July 21 U.S.-based State Street Corp
said it named Kevin Wong as head of sector solutions for the
Asia Pacific region.
Wong replaces Chris Taylor, who was appointed head of State
Street's global services and global markets businesses in
Australia.
Wong joins from Citibank where he was the manager for
securities and fund services business in China.
Based in Hong Kong, Wong will report to Wai-Kwong Seck, head
of State Street's Asia-Pacific global services and global
markets businesses, the company said.