MOVES-SunTrust boosts technology group with four hires
2017年6月29日

MOVES-SunTrust boosts technology group with four hires

记者 Philip Scipio

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 29 (IFR) - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, the corporate and investment bank of SunTrust Banks, has hired four managing directors including David Bain who joins as head of technology and services M&A.

Bain comes to SunTrust from Pacific Crest Securities where he was co-head of investment banking and head of M&A. Prior to that, he worked as an M&A banker at Sagent Advisors, Wachovia Securities and Lehman Brothers.

SunTrust has also hired Scott Peterson from BMO Capital Markets as a managing director to cover software, and Per-Arne "PA" Weiner from boutique Signal Hill as a managing director on financial technology coverage.

Terry Tillman also joins from Raymond James as managing director in software equity research.

