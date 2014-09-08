MOVES-TMF hires David Bell, Mary Mackintosh to capital markets & SPV services arm

Sept 8 Netherlands-based outsourced business
services provider TMF Group said it hired David Bell and Mary
Mackintosh to its capital markets and SPV services division.
Bell joins TMF as director of its structured finance and
loan services department and will manage the company's loan
agent and loan administration services.
Bell previously worked with BNY Mellon, where he was
managing director and group manager of the corporate trust
division.
Mackintosh joins TMF Group as UK head of the capital markets
and SPV services division.
She was previously a partner at Freeth Cartwright LLP
Solicitors, where she was on the management board and the
strategic committee.
Mackintosh will focus on TMF Group's intermediary client
relationships and business development.