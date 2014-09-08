版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 8日 星期一

MOVES-TMF hires David Bell, Mary Mackintosh to capital markets & SPV services arm

Sept 8 Netherlands-based outsourced business services provider TMF Group said it hired David Bell and Mary Mackintosh to its capital markets and SPV services division.

Bell joins TMF as director of its structured finance and loan services department and will manage the company's loan agent and loan administration services.

Bell previously worked with BNY Mellon, where he was managing director and group manager of the corporate trust division.

Mackintosh joins TMF Group as UK head of the capital markets and SPV services division.

She was previously a partner at Freeth Cartwright LLP Solicitors, where she was on the management board and the strategic committee.

Mackintosh will focus on TMF Group's intermediary client relationships and business development.
