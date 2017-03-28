版本:
MOVES-TransCanada says chief operating officer to retire

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28 TransCanada Corp's Chief Operating Officer Alex Pourbaix is retiring from the company in May, a TransCanada spokesman said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm Alex has made the personal decision to retire," TransCanada spokesman James Millar said. "He will be (at) the company until the end of May."

Pourbaix was previously president of development for TransCanada, responsible for overseeing growth projects including the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline, which finally received a U.S. presidential permit last week. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
