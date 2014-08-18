MOVES-David Fenton leaves RBS to join TSB as chief economist

Aug 18 British bank TSB Banking Group Plc
hired David Fenton from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
(RBS) as chief economist.
Fenton will be responsible for providing intelligence and
analysis to TSB's senior management on economic issues impacting
the business.
Fenton, who will be based in Edinburgh, Scotland, will
report to Candy Gil, TSB's director of planning, reporting and
analysis.
Fenton has more than 15 years of experience in the financial
services industry. He was senior economist at RBS and has also
worked at Ernst & Young.
TSB was carved out of Lloyds Banking Group Plc
under orders from European regulators. TSB listed on the London
Stock Exchange in June.