版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 9日 星期一 22:38 BJT

MOVES-EM banker Turner to leave Goldman Sachs

LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Puja Turner is leaving Goldman Sachs, where she worked in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets business, according to sources.

The bank declined to comment and Turner could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐