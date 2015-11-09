MOVES-EM banker Turner to leave Goldman Sachs

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Puja Turner is leaving Goldman Sachs, where she worked in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets business, according to sources.
The bank declined to comment and Turner could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.