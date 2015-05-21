MOVES-Swiss UBP alternatives head Assayag set to leave -source

ZURICH May 21 Geneva-based Union Bancaire
Privee's head of alternative investments Arie Assayag is set to
leave the private bank by the end of the month, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The hedge fund specialist's departure, to develop an as-yet
undisclosed personal project, has sparked a streamlining of
UBP's business with institutional clients, the source said.
The alternative investments arm will be merged with
investment management into a wider asset management arm, which
will be co-run by Eftychia Fischer and Nicolas Faller.
Assayag has been with UBP since February 2012, when the
private bank bought Nexar, a Paris-based fund-of-hedge fund
group he had co-founded and run.
UBP does not plan to quit the alternative investment
business, where it manages roughly 10 billion Swiss francs
($10.7 billion) in products such as mandates and
fund-of-hedge-funds, the person said.
Once a thriving source of capital for hedge funds, fund of
funds hold a number of funds to try to reduce the overall risk
of a portfolio.
However, they have faced criticism for adding another layer
of fees and failing to protect investors from convicted
fraudster Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
As a result, the assets managed by them has shrunk to $682
billion from nearly $800 billion before the 2008 financial
crisis, while the number is down to 1,718 from nearly 2,500,
according to data from industry tracker HFR.
Assayag's departure comes shortly after UBP agreed to buy
the international business of 300-year-old British wealth
manager Coutts, in a bid to branch out from its struggling home
market.
($1 = 0.9357 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart, additional reporting by Nishant
Kumar in London; editing by David Evans)