UBS hires ex-Morgan Stanley banker for Capital Goods coverage -memo

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON, April 21 Morgan Stanley banker Heiko Horn is leaving the U.S. bank to rejoin UBS as a Managing Director in its Global Industrials Group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Horn will be based in London and be responsible for Capital Goods in the EMEA region, reporting to industrials head Laurent Bouvier. Prior to spending six years covering capital goods at Morgan Stanley, Horn worked for UBS for a decade in London, Zurich and New York, the memo said.
A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the memo. Horn is due to start on August 1.
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.