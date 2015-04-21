版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 21日 星期二 18:37 BJT

UBS hires ex-Morgan Stanley banker for Capital Goods coverage -memo

LONDON, April 21 Morgan Stanley banker Heiko Horn is leaving the U.S. bank to rejoin UBS as a Managing Director in its Global Industrials Group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Horn will be based in London and be responsible for Capital Goods in the EMEA region, reporting to industrials head Laurent Bouvier. Prior to spending six years covering capital goods at Morgan Stanley, Horn worked for UBS for a decade in London, Zurich and New York, the memo said.

A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the memo. Horn is due to start on August 1.

(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐