MOVES-UBS hires Citi banker for natural resources M&A - source

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON, July 15 UBS has hired Jason Hutchings of Citi to head up mergers and acquisitions for natural resources, utilities, power and infrastructure as it builds up its deals firepower, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Hutchings, who formerly worked as head of metals and mining for EMEA at Citi, will report to the region's M&A head Severin Brizay.
Hutchings will begin work at the bank in October, the source added, declining to be named since the matter is private.
UBS declined to comment. Hutchings was not immediately available for comment.
The move was earlier reported by Bloomberg LP. (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.