ON THE MOVE-UBS Wealth Management's head of advisers, Bob Mulholland, retires

NEW YORK May 5 UBS Wealth Management
Americas' Client Advisory Group Head Bob Mulholland retired on
Tuesday from overseeing the firm's roughly 7,000 financial
advisers in the U.S. and Canada, according to an internal memo
from UBS Wealth Management Americas' President Bob McCann.
Mulholland, 63, who had served as McCann's right-hand man
since joining UBS in 2009, was succeeded by Brian Hull, who had
been UBS's head of strategic clients and partnerships for the
U.S. wealth unit.
Mulholland stepped down after 36 years on Wall Street to
spend more time with family as he expects his first grandchild,
McCann said in the memo.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Christian Plumb)