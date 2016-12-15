MOVES-Asia ECM co-head Brosnan to leave UBS

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (IFR) - Damien Brosnan, co-head of equity
capital markets for Asia at UBS, is to leave at the end of this
month.
The departure comes only seven months after Brosnan, former head
of Asia equity syndicate, took up his most recent position, and
comes as the Swiss bank is restructuring its Asian investment
bank.
Three senior credit bankers left last month, including the
co-head of Asia debt financing. UBS also recently reassigned
around 20 China investment bankers into sector coverage teams.
Peihao Huang, who was co-head alongside Brosnan, will take over
ECM as sole head.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Thomas Blott; Editing by Steve
Garton and Vincent Baby)