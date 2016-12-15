MOVES-Asia ECM co-head Brosnan to leave UBS

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (IFR) - Damien Brosnan, co-head of equity capital markets for Asia at UBS, is to leave at the end of this month. The departure comes only seven months after Brosnan, former head of Asia equity syndicate, took up his most recent position, and comes as the Swiss bank is restructuring its Asian investment bank. Three senior credit bankers left last month, including the co-head of Asia debt financing. UBS also recently reassigned around 20 China investment bankers into sector coverage teams. Peihao Huang, who was co-head alongside Brosnan, will take over ECM as sole head. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Thomas Blott; Editing by Steve Garton and Vincent Baby)