MOVES-UBS appoints new Americas equities co-heads

NEW YORK, April 8 (IFR) - UBS tapped Chris Leone and Dushyant Chadha as the new Americas co-heads of equities, effective immediately, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Leone and Chadha are replacing Paul Galietto. The pair will join the global equities executive committee and chair the Americas equities executive committee, reporting to Robert Karofsky and Roger Naylor, global co-heads of equities.

Leone, who joined UBS in 2008, will continue in his current role as head of equities trading and risk for the Americas reporting to Val Mihan, global head of equities trading. Prior to joining UBS, Leone was head of derivatives trading for the Americas at Deutsche Bank.

Dushyant, who joined UBS in 2013, will continue as head of derivatives for the Americas reporting to Shane Edwards, head of global equity derivatives. Prior to joining UBS, Dushyant was head of equity derivatives for the Americas and head of Americas trading risk at Deutsche Bank. He previously spent 10 years at Citibank. (Reporting by Philip Scipio)