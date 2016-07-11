MOVES-UBS names Gibson-Smith to corporate client services role

LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - UBS has appointed former London
Stock Exchange chairman Chris Gibson-Smith as vice-chairman of
corporate client solutions in the Europe, Middle East and Africa
region.
The Swiss bank said on Monday that Gibson-Smith will be
based in London and work directly with the co-heads of its UK
investment banking business, William Barter and David James.
Gibson-Smith was chairman of the LSE from 2003 to 2015 and
was also chairman of British Land from 2007 until 2012. He has
served on UK government advisory committees on aviation and oil
and gas, and is currently chairman of UK annuities provider
Partnership Assurance, which he will retain.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)