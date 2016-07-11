MOVES-UBS names Gibson-Smith to corporate client services role

LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - UBS has appointed former London Stock Exchange chairman Chris Gibson-Smith as vice-chairman of corporate client solutions in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The Swiss bank said on Monday that Gibson-Smith will be based in London and work directly with the co-heads of its UK investment banking business, William Barter and David James.

Gibson-Smith was chairman of the LSE from 2003 to 2015 and was also chairman of British Land from 2007 until 2012. He has served on UK government advisory committees on aviation and oil and gas, and is currently chairman of UK annuities provider Partnership Assurance, which he will retain.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)