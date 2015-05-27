MOVES-UBS makes cuts in European FIG and corporate DCM

LONDON, May 27 (IFR) - UBS's head of financial institutions debt capital markets for the Europe, Middle East and Africa has been put at risk of redundancy just over a year after taking sole charge of the franchise, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Roberto Speranza was appointed to run the business in January 2014, after co-head Robert Ellison left the bank at the end of 2013 to pursue outside opportunities. He had been at the bank since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The role will continue to exist at the bank although the timeline for Speranza's replacement has not been defined. Barry Donlon continues to head up capital solutions for EMEA.

Borja Rivas, head of debt capital markets and derivatives for Iberia, is another senior banker to have been put at risk as part of the cuts, the people said. He had been at UBS since August 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Rivas's responsibilities will be taken on by Daniel Vazquez, who will now head up DCMand clients solutions in Iberia.

In corporates, UBS has also put Chris Spyridis at risk, the people said. He is responsible for UK corporate DCM and derivatives marketing. He had been at UBS since 2008 according to his LinkedIn profile.

The bank appointed Melanie Czarra and Isabelle Toledano-Koutsouris to head up its EMEA corporate debt capital markets and clients solutions business in November last year.

