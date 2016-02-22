CORRECTED-MOVES-UBS hires ECM, private equity bankers

(Corrects prior role at Deutsche Bank for Schwarzschild in 4th paragraph)

By Lauren Hirsch

Feb 19 UBS Group AG has hired Michael O'Donovan as a managing director in its Americas equity capital markets group and Adam Schwarzschild as an executive director in its financial sponsors group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a UBS spokeswoman.

O'Donovan joins from KKR Capital Markets, where he worked across verticals, including private equity, infrastructure and energy. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and predecessor Bear Stearns.

Schwarzschild previously worked in the private equity investment banking group at Deutsche Bank.

The two join several other recent UBS hires, as the bank continues to bolster its private equity and equity capital markets businesses. Recent joiners include Jeff Mortara as head of financial institutions and East Coast technology equity capital markets and Max Justicz as a managing director in its Americas financial sponsors group.

UBS hired Frank Maturo as vice chairman of equity capital markets in the Americas from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in March. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Leslie Adler)