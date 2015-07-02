MOVES-UBS Germany's head of mergers and acquisitions leaves firm - sources

FRANKFURT, July 2 Alexander Gehrt is leaving his post as head of mergers and acquisitions in Germany and Austria at UBS, as the Swiss lender sharpens its focus on private banking, three people familiar with the matter said.

The Zurich-based lender's private banking focus has helped reinforce its position as the world's largest wealth manager, but has also meant it shedding activities in investment banking.

As a result, UBS has seen several bankers depart and has also lost market share in its M&A advisory business in Germany over the last couple of years.

While UBS was before the financial crisis often seen among the top five M&A advisory firms in deals with German involvement, it ranks tenth so far this year.

Gehrt had joined UBS in 1997 and served as head of M&A, Germany and Austria, since 2007.

Prominent recent deals organised by Gehrt include Kabel Deutschland's takeover by Vodafone in 2013 and the merger of Deutsche Wohnen and GSW in the same year, as well as Bayer's sale of its Interventional business to Boston Scientific in 2014.

UBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Holmes)