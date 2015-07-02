MOVES-UBS Germany's head of mergers and acquisitions leaves firm - sources

FRANKFURT, July 2 Alexander Gehrt is leaving his
post as head of mergers and acquisitions in Germany and Austria
at UBS, as the Swiss lender sharpens its focus on
private banking, three people familiar with the matter said.
The Zurich-based lender's private banking focus has helped
reinforce its position as the world's largest wealth manager,
but has also meant it shedding activities in investment banking.
As a result, UBS has seen several bankers depart and has
also lost market share in its M&A advisory business in Germany
over the last couple of years.
While UBS was before the financial crisis often seen among
the top five M&A advisory firms in deals with German
involvement, it ranks tenth so far this year.
Gehrt had joined UBS in 1997 and served as head of M&A,
Germany and Austria, since 2007.
Prominent recent deals organised by Gehrt include Kabel
Deutschland's takeover by Vodafone in 2013
and the merger of Deutsche Wohnen and GSW in
the same year, as well as Bayer's sale of its
Interventional business to Boston Scientific in 2014.
UBS declined to comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Holmes)