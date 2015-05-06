MOVES-UBS appoints new cash equities head

LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - UBS has appointed Brent Johnson as global head of cash equities, according to a memo seen by IFR. He succeeds Ed Keen, who was head of European cash equities. It is understood Keen is moving to Jefferies. The latter bank declined to comment.

Johnson will be in charge of risk and cash execution for Europe and CEEMEA. He will report to Dan Rosenthal for equity risk, Gary Head for cash and Jason Barron for CEEMEA. Barron has also been appointed global head of financing services at the same time.

In addition, Johnson will chair the EMEA cash execution committee, which aims to ensure UBS is on top of the growing complexity in this field. Other members include Richard Semark, David Knight, Martin Coughlan, Nigel Fenn, Adam Harker, Oliver Hesse, Chris McConville and Paul Jefferys.

Finally Coughlan will be responsible for cash block risk in the investor client services division and Semark will head the bank's client facing product and regulatory strategy. He is already responsible for MTFs. The memo said these were "the areas of the business that require greater focus and expertise". (Reporting by Christopher Spink; editing by Luzette Strauss.)