UPDATE 1-MOVES-UBS promotes Marriott to lead EMEA FIG DCM

(Adds reporting line, background)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - UBS has promoted James Marriott to
lead its financial institutions group debt capital markets
business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The appointment is
effective immediately, according to an internal memo.
Marriott will continue to head the bank's UK & Ireland FIG
DCM team.
The memo said Marriott will work in partnership with Mikael
Peterson, who was recently appointed head of EMEA FIG client
solutions in the debt capital markets and client solutions team.
Marriott, who joined the Swiss banking group in 1999, will
report to Fabio Lisanti, UBS's global head of debt capital
markets and clients solutions.
Earlier this year Roberto Speranza, head of FIG DCM for EMEA
left the bank, after only a year and a half in the role.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Alex
Chambers)