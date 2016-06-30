UBS axes 3 top investment bankers in streamlining

LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - UBS has announced the departure of
three senior executives as investment bank chief Andrea Orcel
streamlines the business to make it better suited to deal with
"a perfect storm of challenges" in the market.
Roger Naylor, co-head of equities, Chris Murphy, co-head of
fixed income, rates and currency, and Matt Hanning, head of
corporate client solutions in Asia Pacific, are all leaving,
Orcel said in a memo to staff.
The businesses will be run by the remaining co-heads: Rob
Karofsky as head of equities; George Athanasopoulos is in charge
of the fixed-income group; and Ros Stephenson and William
Vereker to lead corporate client solutions.
"We are now in a period of dislocation - a perfect storm of
challenges and changes from regulation, competitors and
markets," Orcel said in the memo. "While this situation
places huge pressure on our industry and on our business, it has
also offered us a unique opportunity to reassess, making changes
to our advantage and driving client centricity."
Naylor will stay with UBS until September and Murphy and
Hanning intend to leave after a period of transition, the memo
said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Sudip Roy)