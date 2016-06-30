UBS axes 3 top investment bankers in streamlining

LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - UBS has announced the departure of three senior executives as investment bank chief Andrea Orcel streamlines the business to make it better suited to deal with "a perfect storm of challenges" in the market.

Roger Naylor, co-head of equities, Chris Murphy, co-head of fixed income, rates and currency, and Matt Hanning, head of corporate client solutions in Asia Pacific, are all leaving, Orcel said in a memo to staff.

The businesses will be run by the remaining co-heads: Rob Karofsky as head of equities; George Athanasopoulos is in charge of the fixed-income group; and Ros Stephenson and William Vereker to lead corporate client solutions.

"We are now in a period of dislocation - a perfect storm of challenges and changes from regulation, competitors and markets," Orcel said in the memo. "While this situation places huge pressure on our industry and on our business, it has also offered us a unique opportunity to reassess, making changes to our advantage and driving client centricity."

Naylor will stay with UBS until September and Murphy and Hanning intend to leave after a period of transition, the memo said.

