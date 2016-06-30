UPDATE 1-UBS streamlines investment bank amid "perfect storm"

(Adds details from memo, background)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - Three senior executives at UBS's
investment bank are leaving the division as chief executive
Andrea Orcel continues to streamline the business to better deal
with what he called "a perfect storm of challenges" in the
market.
Roger Naylor, co-head of equities, Chris Murphy, co-head of
fixed income, rates and currency, and Matt Hanning, head of
corporate client solutions in Asia Pacific, are all leaving,
Orcel said in a memo to staff seen by IFR.
The businesses will be run by the remaining co-heads: Rob
Karofsky as head of equities; George Athanasopoulos in charge of
the fixed-income group; and Ros Stephenson and William Vereker
leading corporate client solutions. Sam Kendall will become head
of CCS for Asia-Pacific.
"We are now in a period of dislocation - a perfect storm of
challenges and changes from regulation, competitors and
markets," Orcel said in the memo.
"While this situation places huge pressure on our industry
and on our business, it has also offered us a unique opportunity
to reassess, making changes to our advantage and driving client
centricity."
Naylor will stay with UBS until September and Murphy and
Hanning intend to leave after a period of transition, the memo
said.
UBS began restructuring its investment bank four years ago,
in a programme dubbed Accelerate, to cope with tougher
regulations and difficult markets. It has cut much of its fixed
income activity to focus on equities and advisory activity,
reflecting a shift by the Swiss bank to focus on its core wealth
management.
The bank has been praised for making cuts earlier and deeper
than European rivals, but remains under pressure to cut further,
like the rest of the industry.
Orcel said the latest changes to his management committee
reflected another step to create a leaner, "delayered"
structure.
"Our post-Accelerate world, with the continuing changes in
our operating environment, demands that we create a more
streamlined and efficient structure that is able to promote
greater partnership, and can best support the long-term growth
of our business to serve our clients effectively," he said.
The memo said Juan-Luis Perez will continue to head research
and Beatriz Martin remains as chief operating officer. The
investment bank recently appointed Emma Molvidson as chief of
staff.
In its corporate center functions, Bert Fuqua will replace
Molvidson as head of IB legal. Mark Sanborn remains head of
risk, Nigel Bretton as chief finance officer and Siobhan
McDonagh stays as head of HR.
"I am confident that with these changes we now have in place
the right structure for us to succeed," Orcel said in the memo.
"It will allow us to further strengthen our financial
position, increase our productivity and maximize the
relationships we have with our clients, so that we demonstrate
at all times the range of our ability and offering."
Orcel added: "I can't promise you that it will all be smooth
sailing from now on in, or that in our endeavour to further
enhance the client centricity of our business we won't have to
make further adjustments."
(Editing by Sudip Roy)