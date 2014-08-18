MOVES - UBS replaces Benelux expert with BAML banker

LONDON, Aug 18 (IFR) - UBS has hired Robin Palmer, a former
Bank of America Merrill Lynch debt capital markets banker, to
join its Benelux team as director, according to the Swiss bank.
The move into the Swiss bank's DCM division will help fill
the gap left by Laurent Guyot who covered the Benelux and France
but left UBS in March 2014 to join BoAML.
In his new role, Palmer will report to Ben Smyth, executive
director of Benelux DCM coverage at UBS.
Palmer took a year-long hiatus from the banking world from
June 2013 until two weeks ago when he joined the bank. He was
previously a vice president of FIG DCM at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch from July 2007 until June 2013, according to his
LinkedIn profile.
Palmer began his career in investment banking in July 2004
in ABN AMRO where he was a summer intern focusing on mergers and
acquisitions. He then moved onto the Dutch bank's graduate
programme in September 2005.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Gareth
Gore)