MOVES-UBS's head of FIG for Germany and Austria leaves

LONDON, Aug 17 (IFR) - Oliver Radeke, who was head of German and Austrian financial institutions and corporate debt capital markets at UBS, has left the bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Radeke joined the Swiss lender in October 2013 from Deutsche Bank. He has been replaced by on the financial institutions side by Till Zuehlsdorff, previously a vice president at RBS in the same area, who only recently joined UBS.

Radeke's departure comes three months after it put Roberto Speranza, its head of financial institutions debt capital markets for the Europe, Middle East and Africa at risk of redundancy.

At the same time, Borja Rivas, head of DCM and derivatives for Iberia, was also put at risk. His responsibilities were taken on by Daniel Vazquez. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore)