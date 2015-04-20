MOVES-Slade joins UBS as co-head of global leverage finance

LONDON, April 20 David Slade has joined UBS
as global co-head of leverage finance and leverage
capital markets, based in London, the bank announced on Monday.
Slade previously spent 12 years at Credit Suisse where he
held a number of management roles including European head of
leverage finance and co-head of European credit where he was
responsible for high yield, mezzanine, leverage loans,
distressed and leverage finance CLO activities.
Since 2010 he was a partner at EQT where he was co-head for
their credit business.
(Reporting by Christopher Mangham; Editing by Alasdair Reilly)