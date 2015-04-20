UPDATE 2-MOVES-Slade joins UBS as co-head of global leverage finance

(Adds details on UBS' strategy)
By Tessa Walsh
LONDON, April 20 David Slade is joining UBS
as global co-head of leverage finance and leverage
capital markets, based in London.
His appointment completes UBS' overhaul of its investment
banking operations, which started in 2012 and split the business
into Corporate Client Solutions (CCS) and Investor Client
Services.
Slade will be responsible for leveraged finance origination
and leveraged capital markets, which encompasses marketing,
originating, structuring and distributing leveraged debt, either
as leveraged loans or high-yield bonds.
The bank is aiming to build on its strengths, including its
M&A, equity, wealth management and asset management franchises
to bring new financing ideas to clients.
He will be co-head with Brendan Dillon and Francisco
Pinto-Leite, joint global heads of leveraged finance, who are
based in New York. Slade will take up his appointment in mid
May.
He will report to William Vereker, head of CCS, which
includes M&A, DCM, ECM, leveraged finance and client coverage,
and will sit on the executive committee of CCS.
Vereker joined UBS in April 2013 and was formerly Nomura's
co-head of investment banking.
Slade previously spent 12 years at Credit Suisse where he
held management roles including European head of leverage
finance and co-head of European credit where he was responsible
for high yield, mezzanine, leverage loans, distressed and
Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) funds.
He has been a partner at private equity firm EQT since 2010,
where he was co-head for their credit business alongside Paul de
Rome and focussed on institutional investing in leveraged loans.
