France's Vivendi taps Genish as chief convergence officer

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Jan 4 Vivendi SA has tapped Amos Genish to lead an effort to converge the French media company's content, platforms and media distribution strategies.
According to a statement, Genish was tapped as Vivendi's chief convergence officer and will be based in London and Paris. Genish sold Brazilian phone carrier GVT SA to Vivendi in 2009. Vivendi ended up selling GVT to the local unit of Spain's Telefónica SA in 2015. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.