MOVES-Vontobel Financial Products Asia Pacific names Thomas Sussli as head

BRIEF-Aon says part of UK probe into aviation insurance broking
* Says working with financial conduct authority on investigation into conduct in aviation broking sector
Aug 7 Vontobel Financial Products (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd named Thomas Sussli as its new head effective Oct. 1, and Eugen Lee as head of sales financial products, Asia Pacific, effective Sept. 1.
Sussli joins from Credit Suisse and has extensive experience in the structuring, settlement and sale of structured products.
Lee has earlier worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co, HSBC and BBVA, where he was responsible for the Private Banks and Retail Investors client segments in Asia.
Both will be based in Singapore.
Vontobel Financial Products is a unit of Vontobel Holding AG.
LONDON, April 21 European shares advanced in early deals on Friday, though France's benchmark CAC 40 declined slightly ahead of the first round of voting in the French presidential election.
LONDON, April 21 British sportswear retailer Sports Direct has entered the U.S. market by buying 50 stores trading as Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports at a cost of $101 million, it said on Friday.