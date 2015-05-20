MOVES-VTB hires Goldman Sachs' Djumaliev to head commodities

LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - VTB has hired Atanas Djumaliev from Goldman Sachs to be the Russian bank's head of global commodities. He will be responsible for the strategic development of the business and reports to Vitaly Bouzoveria, global head of fixed income.

He joins from Goldman Sachs, where he was head of fixed income, currency and commodities for Russia and the CIS region. Prior to that, he also worked at Deutsche Bank in London and Moscow. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)