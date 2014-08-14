版本:
MOVES-Walker Crips hires two stockbrokers from Barclays

Aug 14 UK-based Investment management company Walker Crips Group Plc named Bill Newton and Andrew Powell as stockbrokers for its investment division.

Newton previously worked at Barclays Advisory Stockbroking as vice president, advising on developed market equity portfolios to high net worth private clients.

Powell joins from Barclays where he spent four years as a stockbroker focusing on both UK and the United States short-term equity trade ideas.
