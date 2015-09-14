MOVES-Wells Fargo names Pizzo as new head of EMEA region

LONDON, Sept 14 Wells Fargo has named
Frank Pizzo, a 17-year veteran of the U.S. bank, as the new head
of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
Pizzo will take over as president for EMEA later this year
to succeed Jim Johnston, who will return to the United States,
the bank said on Monday.
Pizzo, currently the bank's head of syndications and high
yield debt capital markets, will report to Richard Yorke, head
of Wells Fargo's international group.
Wells Fargo, based in San Francisco and the biggest U.S.
bank by market value, has expanded in EMEA and almost doubled
its staff number in the region in the last four years to more
than 1,000.
Its main focus is on serving its U.S. commercial and
corporate customers that have business operations in the region,
big European firms that conduct business in the United States
and financial firms.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)