MOVES-Willis North America names Cait Levy healthcare practice leader

Sept 3 Willis North America, a unit of insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, said it appointed Cait Levy healthcare practice leader of Willis of Greater Philadelphia, effective immediately.

Levy, who joined Willis in 2005, will report to John Sherlock, managing partner of Willis of Greater Philadelphia, the company said in a statement.

Levy has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare industry brokerage and risk management consulting, Willis said.
