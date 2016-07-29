"Tuna" bond investors may sue Mozambique and banks -sources

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Some holders of Mozambique's
restructured "tuna bond" have hired a law firm to explore suing
the government and banks Credit Suisse and VTB after it was
revealed the country owed $1 billion more to creditors than it
had disclosed, three sources familiar with the situation said.
Investors agreed this year to swap $697 million still
outstanding of a bond issued in 2013 by state tuna-fishing firm
Ematum for a sovereign bond maturing in 2023.
The deal was viewed at the time as creditor-friendly as it
did not require bondholders to write down any of the bond
principal and allowed them to exchange corporate risk for a
sovereign bond, which is perceived as safer.
Transactions were managed by Credit Suisse and VTB
. Both banks declined to comment about bondholders
considering a legal case. Reuters was unable to independently
confirm how far the decision to take legal action has advanced.
Soon after the swap deal, the International Monetary Fund
said it had uncovered $1 billion of undisclosed borrowing that
"significantly changed" its view of Mozambique's finances and
economic outlook.
The additional borrowing appeared to represent loans taken
out from Credit Suisse and VTB, the IMF said.
An IMF source later said Mozambique had owned up to as much
as $1.35 billion of undeclared sovereign borrowing that could
render its debt position unsustainable .
The hidden borrowing takes Mozambique's foreign debt
obligations to $9.86 billion, or 80 percent of GDP, and credit
rating agency Fitch said in April that a default was likely.
Speaking to Reuters, bondholder sources said some of the
bondholders had formed an informal group to consider a suit
against the Mozambique government and the two banks.
"We have decided to take legal action after we realised how
bad the numbers were after the IMF made them disclose a couple
of months ago," said one fund manager who requested anonymity.
"Credit Suisse and VTB sold us the new issue, but it didn't
have full disclosure ... So we have hired the legal firm now
and it is moving along," the source said, adding that the
lawsuit would also target the government.
Reuters has not been able to identify the law firm and while
two other fund managers said plans for a lawsuit by a creditor
group were underway, they declined to give more details of
participants or say which law firm had been hired.
Neither Mozambique's finance minister nor a spokesman for
the ministry responded to telephone calls from Reuters for a
comment.
The IMF cancelled a planned trip to Mozambique when it
revealed the additional $1 billion of debt in April and said it
thought the money had been spent on the southern African
country's defence sector.
Swiss and UK financial watchdogs are looking into Credit
Suisse's and VTB's involvement in Mozambique, sources told
Reuters last month.
Then, Credit Suisse declined comment while VTB said it had
been open and transparent with the regulators on the Mozambique
transaction.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London, Alexander
Winning in Moscow and Joshua Franklin in Zurich; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)