Mozambique coal: boom to bust to wait it out

MAPUTO, July 28 Mozambique's coal rush is
officially over and the government is now looking offshore to a
gas bonanza, according to analysts at a coal conference this
week in the capital Maputo.
Just a few years ago, billions of dollars poured into
Mozambique, one of the world's poorest nations, in a twin
scramble for inland coal and offshore gas.
The gas rush is intact, but the coal boom has come apart at
the seams, hobbled by low prices, overblown expectations, and a
rail and port network that remains woefully inadequate.
"At this stage Mozambique is not a coal story any more. It's
very expensive, very uncompetitive and they need a lot of added
capacity," said Thea Fourie, Africa economist at His, a
financial and risk consultancy.
"It's really a liquefied natural gas (LNG) story now and I
think the government is shifting its focus from coal to LNG,"
she told Reuters on the sidelines of a Mozambique coal
conference organised by Informa.
In the coal region of northern Tete province, there has been
a flurry of exploration permits issued and regular flights now
connect this rural backwater to Johannesburg. But real action is
limited.
According to Andy Lloyd, an independent geological
consultant, as of November 2014, 124 exploration licences had
been issued in Tete. There are 11 approved mining concessions -
the midway point to getting the green light to start a project.
DEEP POCKETS, BIG PROBLEMS
But only four operating licences exist and the companies
involved are mostly stuck in for the long haul with deep
pockets.
One is Brazilian mining group Vale, which has a
balance sheet that can allow it to hang tough for the long run
in a country where it has linguistic and cultural ties formed
from a shared Portuguese colonial past.
Another, International Coal Ventures Private Limited (ICVL),
is an Indian company which wants to expand the Benga mine it
acquired from Rio Tinto in a fire sale after the global
mining giant pulled the plug on its ill-fated foray into
Mozambique that included a write-down of $3.5 billion.
ICVL was set up by the Indian government to acquire and
develop coal assets to meet the needs of state-owned firms such
as the Steel Authority of India, and so the company has
potentially deep sources of finance it can tap.
Other projects are not going to get any coal out of the
ground any time soon in Mozambique.
"Work here is likely to come from the companies that have
their equity investments at the moment. Financing sources are
going to remain difficult to tap until the commodity prices have
recovered," said Chris de Vries, Johannesburg-based mining
advisor at VenmynDeloitte.
Pulling the stuff out of the earth is also not viable if it
can't be moved. Mozambique only has rail capacity for about 6
million tonnes of coal a year. China, by way of contrast, can do
a billion.
Mozambique's infrastructure woes have been thrown into sharp
relief by the collapse last week of a coal stacker at the port
of Nacala, dealing a blow to Vale's efforts to start coal
shipments from the African nation this year.
Offshore, the LNG space in Mozambique remains a world of
deals and big money.
Africa-focused Standard Bank expects the LNG deals to swell
the state purse of Mozambique. It sees an Anadarko
project adding $67 billion to government revenue over its
30-year life, rising to $212 billion once the two initial plants
are expanded to six.
(Editing by William Hardy)