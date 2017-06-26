Credit Suisse says earned $23 million in fees on Mozambique loans

LONDON, June 26 Banking fees charged by Credit
Suisse to arrange loans for Mozambique's state-owned companies
amounted to $23 million, the Swiss lender said, disputing
reports it had received more than $100 million.
Credit Suisse and Russian lender VTB have come under
scrutiny after negotiating loans totalling some $2 billion with
three firms owned by Mozambique - one of the poorest countries
in the world.
Discovery of the loans - unapproved by parliament - to tuna
fishing company EMATUM, security firm Proindicus and Mozambique
Asset Management (MAM) led the International Monetary Fund and
Western donors to halt support to Mozambique, triggering the
collapse of its currency and leading to a default on debt.
An external forensic audit of the debt - demanded by the IMF
and conducted by Kroll - was released on Saturday by the
Mozambique prosecutor general. The audit said Credit Suisse, as
the lead arranger of loans to Proindicus and EMATUM, received
$10.1 million and $13.7 million respectively in bank fees.
"Banking fees for Credit Suisse totalled $23 million –
roughly 2.3 percent of the total financings and is in line with
comparable emerging market financing transactions," Credit
Suisse said in a statement emailed on Sunday.
Previous reports that the bank had realised $100 million or
more in "arranging" fees had been "incorrect and misleading", it
added.
However, the audit found that $141 million in so-called
"contractor fees" were charged across the two arrangements by
Credit Suisse. The auditor said Credit Suisse had explained it
had effectively passed those fees on to syndicated loan members
or - in the case of EMATUM - bond investors.
VTB received a $35 million fee for being the lead arranger
for a $535 million loan to MAM, Kroll said. This brought total
fees paid on the $2 billion loan to 199.7 million - or some 10
percent - the auditor added.
VTB has not commented.
The audit also concluded that not enough had been done to
explain how $2 billion in loans was spent and roughly a quarter
of the money remained unaccounted for. Kroll accused officials
in the southern African country of giving inconsistent answers
about how $500 million earmarked for the tuna fishing company
had been spent.
The report flagged concerns over the discrepancies in the
prices for assets and services that had been provided, adding
the process for providing government guarantees for a combined
value of $1 billion appeared to be "inadequate".
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda in Johannesburg; Additional
reporting by Alexander Winning in Moscow; Writing by Karin
Strohecker; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)