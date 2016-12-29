UPDATE 1-SEC investigates banks that sold Mozambique's "tuna bond" - WSJ

(Adds VTB, Credit Suisse, BNP comment, bondholder comment,
details, shares)
MAPUTO Dec 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) is investigating the sale of $850 million in
bonds issued by Mozambique by Credit Suisse, Russia's
VTB Group and BNP Paribas, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday.
The southern African nation said in October its debt was
unsustainable and the International Monetary Fund suspended
assistance to Mozambique when evidence of $2 billion in secret
loans emerged.
The bonds were sold in 2013 to finance Mozambican
state-owned fishing company EMATUM's plans to develop tuna
fishing in the impoverished nation, but the government later
said it had also bought military equipment with the funds.
VTB Group's press office said in a statement on Thursday
that it executed the transactions with Mozambique state-owned
companies "in compliance with appropriate policies".
"The government of Mozambique confirmed to us that they were
following the necessary internal and external legislation and
that comprehensive information on the transactions was disclosed
to creditors and investors," VTB said, adding it followed strict
internal policies in these local deals.
Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas declined to comment.
Credit Suisse shares were down 2.1 percent at 1041 GMT, and
a Zurich-based trader said the drop was likely partly related to
the report about the SEC investigation.
BNP Paribas' shares were down 1.0 percent, broadly in line
with the European banking sector, while VTB was up 1.1
percent.
The SEC in November asked bondholders for documents provided
by Credit Suisse, VTB and BNP Paribas during the sale of the
bonds, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a letter sent to
bondholders.
The letter also asked investors to share with the SEC all
communications with the banks related to the bonds.
Two emerging market investors told Reuters they were aware
the SEC is investigating the EMATUM loan.
"The SEC got in touch several months back, in fact in July.
The SEC was looking to gather all relevant information and
communication from VTB and CS to investors to Mozambique notes,"
a bondholder told Reuters, declining to comment further.
The SEC declined to comment to both the WSJ and Reuters.
Mozambique's Ministry of Finance did not respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
Financial watchdogs from Switzerland and Britain are also
looking into Credit Suisse's and VTB's involvement.
Mozambique's state news agency said on Wednesday the country
would pay government employees only half their annual bonus.
