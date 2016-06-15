UPDATE 2-Mozambique currency falls 10 pct amid scepticism about IMF mission

* Scepticism about debt breakthrough hits currency
* Government heading for default on $535 million loan
* Donors angry at secrecy around private debt deals
* IMF's Lagarde: secrecy "clearly concealing corruption"
MAPUTO, June 15 An International Monetary Fund
team arrived in Mozambique on Wednesday to try to find a way out
of a sovereign debt crisis that is crippling the economy of one
of the world's poorest countries and could trigger social and
political unrest.
Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario welcomed the
arrival of the IMF team which is scheduled to stay until June
24. But diplomats were not optimistic about its prospects for
success, given the anger among donor nations after the
government ran up more than $2 billion in private debt deals
behind their back.
Reflecting the scepticism, the national currency, the
metical, plunged 10 percent on Wednesday to a record low
of 66 against the dollar, a decline that is likely to fuel
inflation, already at 18 percent and squeezing Mozambique's 25
million people.
A coalition of 26 Mozambique civil society groups said this
week that $1.86 billion of the loans arranged by Credit Suisse
and Russia's VTB Bank was illegal and should
not be paid.
IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said last month the
lack of transparency behind the transactions was "clearly
concealing corruption". She did not elaborate.
The Mozambique civil organisations said the loans breached a
law requiring all borrowing and guarantees longer than a year to
be approved by parliament. They called for those responsible in
the government and the banks to be held accountable.
The southern African nation's parliament has agreed to open
an inquiry, although diplomats doubt it will ask too many tough
questions of leaders of the Frelimo party, which has dominated
politics since the end of a civil war in 1992.
"Frelimo has its own version of accountability, which
normally involves car crashes or people disappearing," one
regional diplomat said. "The number one priority is to get some
of this money back."
The loans include an $850 million Eurobond issued in 2013 to
finance a tuna-fishing fleet. Subsequently, it emerged that $500
million of the cash was actually spent on defence equipment and
has since been re-allocated to the defence budget.
The fleet of tuna-fishing boats - built in France - are now
rusting in Maputo harbour and need to be refitted to meet
European Union standards, according to Finance Minister Adriano
Maleiane.
The other two deals are a $622 million loan to Proindicus, a
state-owned company partly owned by the intelligence services,
and $535 million to Mozambique Asset Management (MAM), also
owned by the intelligence services.
The Proindicus funds were earmarked for maritime security
and the MAM debt was to build shipyards to service a nascent
offshore gas industry. The shipyards have not been built.
MAM missed a May 23 deadline for a $178 million loan
repayment and the government has so far not honoured its
sovereign guarantee. VTB has yet to declare a formal default.
The IMF confirmed that it would have "high-level meetings"
with officials from the finance ministry and central bank but
did not provide further details.
Rosario has so far led the government's efforts to come
clean on the foreign debt, which amounts to 80 percent of GDP.
But diplomats say his influence in the Frelimo leadership is
limited.
Speaking at the opening of the Annual Assembly of the
Organisation of Cooperatives from Portuguese speaking countries,
Rosario said the IMF visit would be an important step in
"normalizing relations with our international partners", the
state news agency said.
"We have to look forward. The past is the past", he said.
"We have to have solutions because our country is rich in human
and natural resources, and we are capable of going forward."
