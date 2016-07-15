Mozambique attorney-general probes undeclared sovereign borrowing

JOHANNESBURG, July 15 Mozambique's
attorney-general will seek international help to investigate as
much as $1.35 billion of undeclared sovereign borrowing that may
have tipped the country into unsustainable debt, the state news
agency AIM said on Friday.
The $1.35 billion, in the form of loans to state-owned
enterprises, is in top of an $850 million "tuna bond" issued in
2013 that had to be restructured earlier this year because the
southern African state was struggling to meet repayments.
"The Attorney-General's Office will request the appointment
of national and international experts with profound expertise in
these issues so that we can obtain relevant and reliable
information," AIM quoted Attorney-General Taibo Mucobora as
saying.
The International Monetary Fund cancelled a planned trip to
Mozambique in April, saying that it believed Maputo had hidden
borrowing for its defence sector from Credit Suisse and Russia
VTB Bank.
The IMF, which last year agreed to loan Mozambique $286
million to help cushion its economy following deep declines in
commodity prices, said the undeclared loans had changed its
assessment of Mozambique's macroeconomic outlook.
In May, a Finance Ministry source said Mozambique was
heading towards default after the government failed to honour a
sovereign guarantee behind a $535 million loan taken out by a
state-run company to build shipyards that have not materialised.
The repayment crisis in a country once seen as having among
the brightest economic potential in Africa may trigger a
reappraisal of commercial lending to African governments during
the past decade of relatively strong regional growth.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Mark Heinrich)