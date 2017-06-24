IMF to visit Mozambique to discuss debt audit concerns

MAPUTO, June 24 The International Monetary Fund
will visit Mozambique from July 10-19 to discuss issues around
the management of public finances following the release of an
audit into $2 billion in hidden loans by risk-management firm
Kroll, the IMF said on Saturday.
"The publication of these documents constitutes an important
step towards greater transparency regarding the loans," the IMF
said in a statement.
"However, information gaps remain, in particular on the use
of the loan proceeds. An IMF staff mission will visit Mozambique
... to discuss the results of the audit with the authorities and
possible follow-up actions."
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Toby Chopra)