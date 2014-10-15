UPDATE 3-Mozambicans vote peacefully in keenly-fought elections

* Voters cast ballots for president, parliament
* International observers say voting mostly calm
* Frelimo tipped to win, rivals could make it close
* Voters clamour for jobs, greater economic equality
* Expectations high over future resource revenues
(Updates with polls closing, comment from EU chief observer)
By Pascal Fletcher and Manuel Mucari
MAPUTO, Oct 15 Mozambicans voted on Wednesday in
elections expected to return the ruling Frelimo party to power
in one of Africa's fastest-growing resource-rich economies, and
international observers said voting was generally peaceful.
Polling stations, many set up in schools, closed across the
Indian Ocean nation at 6 p.m.(1600 GMT). Election officers
immediately began the painstaking task of counting the ballot
papers by hand. The national electoral commission was expected
to start announcing provisional results from Thursday.
Throughout Wednesday, lines had formed at polling stations
in the port capital Maputo and other cities, towns and villages.
Voters waited patiently to make their choice in the elections
for a new president, parliament and provincial assemblies.
"Up to now, it has been rather calm, and I would like it to
stay that way," the head of the European Union observer mission,
Judith Sargentini, told Reuters shortly after polls closed.
Sargentini, a Dutch member of the European Parliament who
was one of more than 1,000 international observers monitoring
the elections, said voting appeared to have gone mostly smoothly
at the more than 17,000 polling stations, apart from some delays
and hitches. An incident of ballot papers being burned was
reported in the northwest province of Tete.
Foreign donors and investors hope the ballot will help to
bury old animosities lingering from the 1975-1992 civil war
fought between Frelimo and its old foe Renamo.
More than 10 million voters were registered to take part in
the elections in the former Portuguese colony, whose 2,500-km
(1,550-mile) coast extends from Tanzania to South Africa.
Mozambicans say they want whoever wins the vote to use
newly-discovered coal and natural gas reserves to end poverty
and inequality and to provide jobs.
"This country has natural riches, from Rovuma to Maputo, but
they are still not being converted into benefits for the
people," said Alberto Eduardo, 44, a delivery worker who voted
at a school in Maputo's Polana Canico A neighbourhood, a
labyrinth of dusty tracks squeezed between ramshackle homes.
Frelimo is a former Marxist liberation movement that has
ruled Mozambique since independence in 1975.
Its presidential candidate, former defence minister Filipe
Nyusi, faces a determined challenge from both the Renamo leader
and ex-rebel chief Afonso Dhlakama and from a rising third force
-- Daviz Simango and his Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM).
Outgoing Frelimo President Armando Guebuza is barred by the
constitution from standing for a third term.
The election, the fifth presidential vote since a 1992 peace
deal ended the civil war, is "the most competitive in the
history of the country", John Stremlau, vice president of peace
programmes at the Atlanta-based Carter Center and another of the
foreign observers, told Reuters.
INTERNATIONAL INTEREST
Some observers predict a close race. If Frelimo's Nyusi, 55,
fails to secure more than 50 percent of the total vote, he will
face a second round run-off with his nearest contender in which
the anti-Frelimo votes would be united against him.
The new president will oversee the bringing into production
of large-scale offshore natural gas and oil projects in the
north already being developed by investors such as U.S. oil
major Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Italy's Eni.
The Ebola epidemic in three West African nations has cast a
pall over the wider region, but Mozambique in the southeast
corner of Africa is so far Ebola-free. The IMF sees its gross
domestic product (GDP) growth topping 8 percent this year,
though most of its more than 25 million people are poor.
"The real test of this transition moment is whether the
political leaders who have historically fought each other will
think in terms of a government of national unity, so that you
will have inclusivity in the aftermath," Stremlau said.
He noted all of the main political leaders had said they
would accept the result.
In their campaigns, Renamo's Dhlakama and MDM's Simango
attacked what they say is the stranglehold Frelimo has long
maintained over political and economic power in Mozambique.
"Mozambique belongs to everyone" was the slogan of Simango,
50, a Renamo defector and civil engineer who made a credible
first showing in the 2009 presidential vote and whose party made
gains in local government elections last year.
In the two years before the vote, Dhlakama's armed Renamo
partisans clashed sporadically with government troops and police
and ambushed traffic on a north-south highway, triggering some
concerns Mozambique could slide back into civil war.
The white-haired, bespectacled former guerrilla leader, who
is 61, emerged from a bush hideout last month to ratify a deal
with President Guebuza reaffirming the 1992 peace pact.
Another international observer, former Kenyan Prime Minister
Raila Odinga, said a peaceful outcome was important not just for
Mozambique but for Africa. "Stability or instability in
Mozambique affects the whole region," he said.
