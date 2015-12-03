Eni and Anadarko join forces on Mozambique gas projects

MILAN Dec 3 Italy's Eni has agreed
with Anadarko Petroleum to start development of
adjoining Mozambique offshore gas fields as the East African
country strives to become a key global supplier of liquefied
natural gas (LNG).
An Eni statement on Thursday said that the two companies
would develop straddling reservoirs in the gas-rich Rovuma Basin
off the northern coast of Mozambique "in a separate but
coordinated way" until 24 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas is
developed.
Further development would be in the hands of a joint venture
that would be equally owned by the two groups, it added.
Mozambique, one of the world's poorest countries, is hoping
to fuel future prosperity with revenue from an estimated 180
trillion cubic feet of offshore gas -- enough to supply Germany,
Britain, France and Italy for nearly two decades.
The operating agreement, which is subject to final
government approval, involves Eni's Mamba field in the Rovuma
Basin's Area 4 and Anadarko's Prosperidade acreage in Area 1.
Area 4, Eni's biggest ever discovery, holds 85 tcf of gas
and is 50 percent owned by the Italian major.
Area 1 has reserves of more than 75 tcf and is operated by
Anadarko with a 26.5 percent equity stake.
Both Eni and Anadarko still have to make final investment
decisions on the projects, which will include development of
large LNG facilities to export gas mainly to Asian markets.
Oil and gas companies worldwide have been delaying big
development projects after a sharp fall in oil prices, while the
price of LNG in Asian markets is tied to the value of crude.
There was speculation earlier this year that Anadarko might
sell assets in Mozambique while Eni is actively looking to
reduce its stake in Area 4.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Goodman)