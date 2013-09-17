Mozambique eyes gas production deals by July next yr

MILAN, Sept 17 Mozambique plans to sign gas
production contracts with Italy's Eni and Houston-based
Anadarko by July next year to make sure that first gas
from its lucrative Rovuma basin can start flowing by 2018, its
minerals resources minister said.
The former Portuguese colony is rushing to get first gas
from the offshore basin produced by the end of this decade as it
competes with existing producers elsewhere keen to expand and
newly emerging ones, especially from North America.
Analysts and other industry players have raised questions
about Mozambique's ability to get production off the ground that
quickly, but Minister Esperanca Bias said the plans were moving
along.
"To have first gas in 2018 we are working towards having all
contracts signed by July 2014," she told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference in Milan.