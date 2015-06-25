Anadarko in talks with Japanese JV Jera for Mozambique LNG deal

* Japan's Jera and Toho Gas in talks for Mozambique supply
* Anadarko signs 8 million tonnes/year in non-binding deals
* Export plant to produce 10 million tonnes/year
* Last year Anadarko had only two-thirds of capacity signed
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Osamu Tsukimori
MILAN/TOKYO, June 25 Anadarko Petroleum
is in talks with newly formed Japanese joint-venture vehicle
Jera, set to become the world's biggest buyer of liquefied
natural gas (LNG), to sell long-term supply from its Mozambique
export scheme.
The U.S. oil major's gas finds in Area 1 of Mozambique's
Rovuma Basin will feed the initial 10 million tonnes per annum
(mtpa), $23 billion LNG export project, which is due to start by
2021.
Jera is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co
(Tepco) and Chubu Electric, Japan's biggest
and third-biggest utilities, set up in April with an aim to
become the cheapest LNG buyer in East Asia.
Anadarko and Jera are in talks over a long-term gas import
deal, three industry sources said.
A Jera spokesman said the venture is in talks with various
firms on new supplies but could not give details on individual
projects due to confidentiality agreements.
"Anadarko are in talks with Jera to discuss potential
Mozambique sales," one of the sources said.
The move shows how Jera's bulk purchasing power could be a
swing factor in decisions on LNG projects that require huge
investment and large long-term contracts to ensure viability.
Last year Anadarko had allotted two-thirds of the capacity
of its planned 10 mtpa Mozambique LNG project, but needed more
before taking a final investment decision, which is still
pending.
Anadarko spokesman John Christiansen said the project has
more than 8 mtpa of LNG signed in non-binding deals, up on 2014
levels.
"We are progressing to long-term SPAs (sales and purchase
agreements) with multiple customers in Asian markets, and we
continue to make good progress with our marketing efforts,"
Christiansen said.
Jera already handles all new long-term fuel purchases for
Tepco and Chubu. From next year it will also handle all existing
LNG supply contracts and purchases, amounting to 40 mtpa.
Anadarko last year also signed a non-binding agreement with
Japanese utility Toho Gas for 0.3 mtpa of Mozambican
LNG, two industry sources said.
A Toho Gas spokesman said Mozambique was a strong candidate
for new supplies and is one of the projects it is talking to,
but declined to say whether it had signed a non-binding deal,
citing confidentiality.
China's CNOOC, Indonesia's Pertamina, the United
Arab Emirates, Thailand's PTT and Singapore are in
talks with Anadarko.
