IMF says Mozambique has over $1 bln of hidden debt

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
JOHANNESBURG, April 23 The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday that Mozambique had more than one billion dollars of debt guaranteed by the government that had not been disclosed to the Fund, and said it was evaluating the implications of the loans on the country's financial stability.
"The authorities acknowledged that an amount in excess of $1 billion of external debt guaranteed by the government had not previously been disclosed to the Fund," the lending body's mission chief for Mozambique Michel Lazare said in a statement. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: