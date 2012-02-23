Nacala coal terminal work to begin -Mozambique PM

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 3
March 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO Feb 23 Mozambique's Prime Minister Aires Aly said in Tokyo on Thursday his nation plans to start construction of a coal terminal at the northern port of Nacala in the next few months, aiming for it to be operational in two to three years.
Brazil's Vale plans to spend $4.4 billion to build the terminal and a 912 km (570 mile) rail line connecting its coal mine with the port. The line and the port will initially have a capacity of 18 million tonnes to meet Vale's rising demand for exports.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Tens of millions of dollars in royalties and signing bonuses that Glencore told an independent transparency board it had paid to Congo's state mining company actually went to a business controlled by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, advocacy group Global Witness said in a report on Friday. * SKY/TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX: Jam