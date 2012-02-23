Nacala coal terminal work to begin -Mozambique PM

TOKYO Feb 23 Mozambique's Prime Minister Aires Aly said in Tokyo on Thursday his nation plans to start construction of a coal terminal at the northern port of Nacala in the next few months, aiming for it to be operational in two to three years.

Brazil's Vale plans to spend $4.4 billion to build the terminal and a 912 km (570 mile) rail line connecting its coal mine with the port. The line and the port will initially have a capacity of 18 million tonnes to meet Vale's rising demand for exports.