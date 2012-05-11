Online music storage firm MP3tunes files for bankruptcy

May 11 Online music storage firm MP3tunes Inc
filed for bankruptcy in a U.S. court, following its prolonged
run-in with music publishing giant EMI Group over copyright
issues, court filings showed.
MP3tunes is a so-called cloud music service that lets users
store music in online "lockers." Amazon.com Inc, Apple
Inc and Google Inc have similar cloud
services.
EMI's lawsuit against MP3tunes and its chief executive,
Michael Robertson, is part of the music industry's efforts to
stop websites from letting people download and share music
online without paying for it. Fourteen other record companies
and music publishers were also part of the copyright case that
was filed in 2007.
However, last year, a federal judge in Manhattan said
MP3tunes and Robertson did not violate the federal Digital
Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) in permitting downloads, except
as to songs specifically identified as having been pirated.
In essence, the judge said it was users rather than MP3tunes
that were responsible for any infringements. But the court did
find the defendants liable for "contributory" copyright
infringement for songs where notices of alleged infringement
were provided.
The judge had also said Robertson was liable for having
personally transferred songs from unauthorized websites. The
copyright case is still pending before the Southern District of
New York court.
Based in San Diego, California, MP3tunes was launched in
2005 by Robertson three years after stepping down as CEO of
MP3.com, which was also founded by him.
MP3tunes had filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 7 code,
which envisages liquidation of a company's operation. In the
court filing, the company had listed out assets of about $7,800
and liabilities of $2.1 million.
The bankruptcy case is MP3tunes Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Case No. 12-06037-MM7, Southern District of California.
Copyright case is Capital Records Inc et al v. MP3tunes LLC
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
07-09931.