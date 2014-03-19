Ex-MP3tunes chief held liable in music copyright case

| NEW YORK, March 19
NEW YORK, March 19 The former chief executive of
bankrupt online music storage firm MP3tunes was found liable
Wednesday for infringing copyrights for sound recordings,
compositions and cover art owned by record companies and music
publishers once part of EMI Group Ltd.
A federal jury in Manhattan found Michael Robertson, the
former MP3tunes chief executive, and the defunct San Diego-based
company liable on various claims that they infringed on
copyrights associated with artists including The Beatles,
Coldplay and David Bowie.
The jurors also found MP3tunes was willfully blind to
copyright infringement on its website, in what a lawyer for the
recording companies suggested before the verdict would be the
first ruling by a jury of its kind.
The verdict marked a victory for the music industry in its
long-running legal battle against online content providers,
which it accuses of illegally selling its works without
permission, costing revenue and profit.
Jurors will now decide how much in damages should be awarded
after the verdict and an earlier ruling by the judge finding
them liable on certain copyright claims. The damages phase is
expected to run two to three days.
Both Ira Sacks, a lawyer for Robertson, and Andrew Bart, a
lawyer for the EMI recording labels, declined to comment. Frank
Scibilia, a lawyer for the EMI publishing companies, did not
respond to a request for comment.
Founded in 2005 and once known as a website selling
independent musicians' songs, MP3tunes came to be known for its
so-called cloud music service that allowed users to store music
in online lockers.
EMI, however, contended in its 2007 lawsuit that the San
Diego-based company's website and a related one called
Sideload.com enabled the infringement of copyrights in sound
recordings, musical compositions and cover art.
More than 2,100 copyrights were at issue in the liability
phase of the trial, Sacks said before the verdict. At trial,
Sacks argued Robertson should not be held liable, and argued
that the record companies themselves made free promotional
copies of their music available online.
The few times users abused the locker system, MP3tunes found
out and shut them down, Sacks told jurors at the trial, which
was before U.S. District Judge William Pauley.
While the jury largely sided with the EMI recording and
publishing companies, it found for Robertson on some claims,
including by deciding not to hold him liable for MP3tunes'
failure to remove files from users' online "lockers" the website
provided users to store music.
When initially launched, the lawsuit was closely watched as
a barometer for how courts might view cloud-based music storage
services that came to be offered by companies including
Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Google Inc
.
Much has changed with the companies since the lawsuit was
filed. EMI has been split up, its recording music business
acquired by Vivendi SA's Universal Music Group and a
consortium led by Sony Corp acquiring its publishing
arm in 2012.
MP3tunes meanwhile filed for bankruptcy in May 2012. The
MP3tunes litigation moved forward as EMI looked to build on
recording industry court victories in cases involving
file-sharing services Napster, Grokster, and LimeWire.
Robertson had in 1997 founded another website, MP3.com, that
let users play music that the company had copied from thousands
of CDs it purchased, so long as users could demonstrate they
already owned the music.
That service also prompted litigation, and a federal judge's
ruling against MP3.com in 2000 led to a shutdown of the service
and more than $160 million in estimated payouts by the company
to the five major record labels and music publishers.
MP3.com was a year later sold to Vivendi Universal for about
$372 million. The website is today owned by CBS Corp.
The case is Capital Records Inc et al v. MP3tunes LLC et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
07-09931.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Andrew Hay)