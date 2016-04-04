Blackstone to buy majority of India's Mphasis in up to $1.1 bln deal

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
MUMBAI, April 4 Blackstone Group LP has agreed to buy a majority stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, in a deal that will cost up to $1.1 billion.
Blackstone will pay 430 rupees per share for 84 percent of HP Enterprise Co's 60.5 percent stake in Mphasis, HPE said in a statement.
Under Indian laws, Blackstone will also need to make an open offer for a further 26 percent stake in Mphasis.
Depending on the response to the open offer, the deal price will vary between 54.66 billion rupees and 70.71 billion rupees ($825 million and $1.1 billion), Blackstone said in a separate statement. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.