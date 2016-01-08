UPDATE 1-Japan's NEC Corp in talks to buy India's Mphasis - CNBC TV18

BRIEF-Atmos Energy names Christopher Forsythe as CFO
* Atmos Energy Corporation names Christopher T. Forsythe chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates with Mphasis statement)
MUMBAI Jan 8 Japan's NEC Corp is in initial talks to acquire Indian IT services firm Mphasis Ltd , majority owned by HP Inc, CNBC TV18 reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
In a statement to exchanges, Mphasis said the news report was "speculative". (bit.ly/1UByV0C)
"The company does not respond to the market rumours and speculative news reporting," Mphasis said in the stock exchange disclosure.
Shares in Mphasis, in which HP has a 60.5 percent stake, rose 2.1 percent in the Mumbai market which was up 0.4 percent. (Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Anand Basu)
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc - selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 3.11 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iH0m0P) Further company coverage:
* Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust-will conduct issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 15 percent of fund's issued, outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: