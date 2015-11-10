Marathon Petroleum raises cash portion of MarkWest offer by $400 mln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
Nov 10 Marathon Petroleum Corp said it raised the cash portion of its offer to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP, the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor, by $400 million.
The company, which is buying MarkWest through its pipeline unit, MPLX LP, said it will now offer $5.21 per unit in cash, up from the $3.37 it offered in July.
MarkWest unitholders will continue to get 1.09 MPLX units for each share held, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.